David Wesley & Erin Hartigan on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 24, 2021

Zion Williamson's initial reaction to being named to the 2021 NBA All-Star team

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about his reaction to being named to the 2021 NBA All-Star team. In 29 games so far this season, Williamson is averaging 25.1 points (14th in NBA), 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes per contest.