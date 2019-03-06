David Wesley on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: March 6, 2019

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Sean Kelley as he sits down with Fox Sports' color analyst, David Wesley, to discuss the Pelicans recent success, the leadership of Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle, and what to expect out of the remaining games.



16:45 - Beginning of interview with David Wesley

18:08 - Pelicans adjusting to a "new normal"

18:52 - Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle putting the team on their back

21:46 - Discussion on the evaluation period over the next 16 games