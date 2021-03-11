David Lane named General Manager of Business Operations for Birmingham G-League Franchise
Philicia Douglas Named Director of Sales
NEW ORLEANS & BIRMINGHAM – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that David Lane has been named the General Manager of Business Operations for the franchise’s NBA G League affiliate, which is set to begin play in Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena beginning in the 2021-22 season.
With over 20 years of experience in minor league baseball, Lane joins the Pelicans organization after spending the last 14 years within the Houston Astros organization, most recently serving as the General Manager of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A), where he oversaw the launch of the franchise, and before that serving as the General Manager of the Greeneville Astros (Rookie League). While with Greeneville, Lane won consecutive Appalachian League Executive of the Year honors in 2009 and 2010, and received the Appalachian League’s Promotional Award of Excellence in 2007, 2008 and 2009.
A native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Lane graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management.
Additionally, Philicia Douglas has been named the franchise’s Director of Sales. In this role, Douglas will oversee ticket sales, corporate partnership sales and partnership marketing for the team. Douglas has worked for the Pelicans organization since 2019 as an Inside Sales Manager. Prior to joining the Pelicans, Douglas served as the Director of Sales for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football, and worked for the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium from 2016-18. A native of Orlando, Florida, Douglas received her bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Studies from Florida Atlantic University, and holds a master’s degree from the University of South Florida in Sport and Entertainment Management.
The Pelicans’ G League franchise, whose team name and identity will be announced at a later date, will be headquartered at 1898 9th Avenue N in downtown Birmingham. Individuals interested in tickets or corporate partnership opportunities ahead of the team’s inaugural season can call (504) 579-3614, email bhaminfo@pelicans.com or visit www.pelicans.com/birmingham.
