Darius Miller Medical Update

August 29, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Darius Miller underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Dr. Martin O’Malley, in consultation with Pelicans Team Orthopedist Misty Suri of Ochsner Sports Medicine, performed the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

A timeline for Miller’s return to basketball activities will be made available at a later date.