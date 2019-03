March 29, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Darius Miller has been diagnosed with a grade 1 left adductor strain. The injury occurred during the second quarter of last night’s game against the Sacramento Kings. An MRI and further examination by Pelicans Director of Medical Services/Head Team Physician Dr. Misty Suri confirmed the diagnosis. Miller is expected to be out approximately 1-2 weeks.