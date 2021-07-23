Dante Marchitelli on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - July 23, 2021
Our New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek continues to preview the NBA draft with the Orlando Magic who hold picks #5 and #8. Magic Broadcaster Dante Marchitelli previews what they might do with their two top-10 picks and touches on the hiring of Willie Green who spent 1 season in Orlando.
Pelicans celebrate Cajun Wheelers youth basketball team with a special gift
The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, Smoothie King, and the Challenged Athletes Foundation to surprise some young talented athletes.
Students build their own basketball courts at Scoring with STEM
The New Orleans Pelicans partnered with Chevron, STEM NOLA, & Fresh Start for the "Scoring with Stem" program where students were able to build their own basketball courts.
Pelicans, Hennessy Black Owned Business Spotlight: Burnell's Lower 9th Ward Market
The Pelicans and Hennessy teamed up to spotlight black owned businesses and their vital contributions to the city of New Orleans. In our latest episode, we highlight the Burnell's Lower 9th Ward Market.
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Duke Jalen Johnson 6-24-21
Duke forward Jalen Johnson talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Connecticut James Bouknight 6-24-21
Connecticut guard James Bouknight talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Florida State Scottie Barnes 6-24-21
Florida State's Scottie Barnes talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Gonzaga Corey Kispert 6-24-21
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
Pelicans, Hennessy Black Owned Business Spotlight: New Orleans African American Museum
The Pelicans and Hennessy teamed up to spotlight black owned businesses and their vital contributions to the city of New Orleans. In our latest episode, we highlight the New Orleans African American Museum.
David Griffin on mutual parting with Stan Van Gundy
New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin talked to the media about mutually parting ways with head coach Stan Van Gundy.
Teresa Weatherspoon & Kira Lewis Jr. talk unique, pre-NBA connection
New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon and guard Kira Lewis Jr. talk about their unique connection from Kira's childhood.
Highlights: James Johnson Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Highlights: Naji Marshall Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Highlights: Josh Hart Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 5
Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
Highlights: Eric Bledsoe Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Highlights: Steven Adams Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Highlights: Top 10 Plays of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
Check out highlights of the top 10 plays from the New Orleans Pelicans' 2020-21 NBA season.
Highlights: Lonzo Ball Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Highlights: Zion Williamson Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Highlights: Top 10 Dunks of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
Check out highlights of the top 10 dunks from the New Orleans Pelicans' 2020-21 NBA season.
Highlights: Brandon Ingram Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Pelicans Highlights: Top 21 Jaxson Hayes Dunks
In celebration of his 21st birthday, check out highlight of the Top 21 dunks and throwdowns of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' NBA career.
Highlights: Top 10 Three Pointers of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans highlights of the the top 10 three point shots from the 2020-21 NBA Season.
ACME Reading Timeout with Pelicans Naji Marshall
The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with ACME Truck Line, Inc. to help local students learn more about the importance of reading. Forward Naji Marshall made a virtual visit to host a Q&A with the students at a recent Reading Time Out event.
Highlights: Top 5 Blocks of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans highlights of the the top 5 blocks from the 2020-21 NBA Season.
Lonzo Ball & Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans Drip Watch | Ep. 4
In our fourth episode of Pelicans Drip Watch, we check in with local fashion influencers to highlight a few recent pregame fits from Lonzo Ball and Jaxson Hayes.
