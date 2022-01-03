Craig Bolerjack on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 3, 2022
Jazz television play-by-play announcer Craig Bolerjack joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss tonight's matchup between the Pelicans and the Jazz.
Audio Link
Herb Jones robs Donovan Mitchell and takes it the distance | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
All Videos
Herb Jones robs Donovan Mitchell and takes it the distance | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the sticky defense against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (1/3/2022).
| 00:23
Jonas Valanciunas fade away splash on Rudy Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the nice turn around fade away jumper against Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz (1/3/2022).
| 00:16
Pelicans-Jazz Pregame with Head Coach Willie Green 1-3-2022
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's pregame media availability ahead of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, January 3, 2022.
| 05:59
Jonas Valanciunas on coming back against the Utah Jazz | Pelicans Shootaround 1-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media ahead of Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz.
| 02:27
Brandon Ingram on his achillies injury | Pelicans Shootaround 1-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media ahead of Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz.
| 02:35
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on staying fit in health and safety protocols | Pelicans Postgame 1-1-22
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks following Saturday night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
| 02:19
Jaxson Hayes on staying ready when not playing | Pelicans Postgame 1-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks following Saturday night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
| 02:16
Willie Green on Jaxson Hayes, guarding Giannis | Pelicans Postgame 1-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Saturday night's loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.
| 03:26
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 23 points vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 23 points vs. Milwaukee Bucks
| 01:57
Willy Hernangomez lays it up on the and-one off the assist by Garrett Temple | Pelicans at Bucks 1-1-22
Willy Hernangomez lays it up on the and-one off the assist by Garrett Temple
| 00:21
Jaxson Hayes throws it down! | Pelicans at Bucks 1-1-22
Jaxson Hayes throws it down!
| 00:23
Devonte Graham hits a 3 off the Gary Clark assist | Pelicans at Bucks
Devonte Graham hits a 3 off the Gary Clark assist
| 00:22
Herb Jones sends it back | Pelicans at Bucks 1-1-22
Herb Jones sends it back!
| 00:15
Garrett Temple hits a 3 off the feed by Josh Hart | Pelicans at Bucks 1-1-22
Garrett Temple hits a 3 off the feed by Josh Hart
| 00:17
Highlights: Top 10 NBA Plays of the Month for December 2021
Check out the top highlights around the league from the month of December 2021, including Devonte' Graham's game-winner in Oklahoma City.
| 00:02
Jaxson Hayes on playing the 4, defensive rotations | Pelicans Practice 12-31-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks with the media following the team's practice on December 31, 2021 ahead of the team's match-up against the Milwaukee Bucks.
| 02:05
Willie Green on roster update, lineup rotations | Pelicans Practice 12-31-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's practice on December 31, 2021 ahead of the team's match-up against the Milwaukee Bucks.
| 03:17
Victory Rewind: Top Highlights from Pelicans win vs. Cavaliers
Watch some of the best highlights and plays from the New Orleans Pelicans comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
| 00:46
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104
After trailing by as many as 23 points, the Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers, 108-104. Herbert Jones led the way for the Pelicans with a career-high 26 points, along with seven rebounds and three block
| 00:01
Willie Green on Herb Jones, win over Cavs | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
| 05:47
Herbert Jones on his offense, fans in New Orleans | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
| 05:14
Garrett Temple on Herb Jones, 4Q offense | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
| 04:32
Devonte' Graham on Herb Jones, Garrett Temple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
| 04:33
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores career-high 26 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones scored a career-high 26 points in the team's win vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on 12/28/2021
| 00:02
Herbert Jones on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Cavaliers 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks with Jen Hale about his career-high performance in the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 01:27
Garrett Temple makes it rain in 4Q | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple knocks down five triples in the fourth quarter to close the gap.
| 00:55
Devonte Graham clutch triple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham knocks down the triple in crunch time against the Cavaliers.
| 00:27
Garrett Temple with 17 Points in the 4th Quarter | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple racked up 17 points in the 4th Quarter vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on 12/28/2021
| 00:01
Herbert Jones fast break bucket | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones turns on the jets for the fast break score, pulling the Pelicans within two.
| 00:18
Jared Harper hits the trey | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper knocks down the second chance triple.
| 00:12
NEXT UP: