Craig Ackerman on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 7, 2022
Houston Rockets TV Announcer Craig Ackerman joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss last night's game in Houston.
Audio Link
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans team react to Western Conference Player of the Week honor
Catch New Orleans Pelicans team reactions as Brandon Ingram was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for 1/31-2/6 following practice on February 7, 2022.
| 00:57
Josh Hart on Jaxson Hayes, team chemistry | Pelicans Practice 2-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks to the media following practice on Monday. February 7, 2022.
| 08:11
Highlights: Brandon Ingram's Top Plays of the Week | January 31 - February 6, 2022
Check out the best highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram who was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
| 03:06
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram's leadership | Pelicans Practice 2-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Monday. February 7, 2022.
| 05:37
Herbert Jones meets students from Einstein Charter School | Chevron Math Hoops
Einstein Charter School had the opportunity to play a little math hoops and hold a Q&A with Pelicans forward Herbert Jones.
| 01:43
Brandon Ingram interview crashed by teammates after win | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame media availability after the Pelicans' win against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022. B.I. talks about dropping 33 points on the Rockets while his interview was crashed by his teammates (Jose Alvarado).
| 06:00
Jaxson Hayes on back-to-back 20pt games | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame media availability after the Pelicans' win against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
| 03:10
Willie Green on win vs. Houston | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame media availability after the Pelicans' win against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
| 05:50
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (21 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes highlights vs the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
| 02:03
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets game highlights (2/6/2022).
| 03:04
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (18 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
| 01:59
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (33 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022. Ingram dropped 33 points on the Rockets in the win.
| 02:01
Jonas Valanciunas overpowers Christian Wood on the and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas shows off his post game on the strong and-1 vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
| 00:26
Jaxson Hayes goes coast-to-coast & gets the and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes shows his athleticism with this coast-to-coast and-1 vs the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
| 00:27
Brandon Ingram with 17 points in the 3rd quarter vs. Houston Rockets
Brandon Ingram pops off for 17 points and 5 assists in the 3rd quarter vs. Houston, elevating the Pelicans back into the Play-In picture.
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram uses all of the glass on the and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the block on one end leads to the Brandon Ingram and-1 high off the glass vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
| 00:29
New Orleans Pelicans with a 13-0 Run vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans with a 13-0 Run vs. Houston Rockets, 02/06/2022
| 00:00
Jonas Valanciunas converts the tough and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the catch and shoot turnaround and-1 vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
| 00:23
Jaxson Hayes with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was dominant in the first quarter vs the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
| 01:23
Jaxson Hayes catches Christian Wood napping | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes does it himself late in the shotclock off the dribble with the nice dunk vs. Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
| 00:14
Brandon Ingram to Jaxson Hayes high-point alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets the steal and alley-oop dish to center Jaxson Hayes with the monster slam vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
| 00:20
Brandon Ingram too fast on the dunk | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram attacks the paint on the dunk vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
| 00:13
Jaxson Hayes speeds into the paint for the and-1 dunk | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes full-speed into the paint on the and-1 dunk vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram early mid-range heat | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram starts off hot with his jumper vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
| 00:19
Willie Green on win in Denver, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
| 07:25
Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado on Herb Jones, road win | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and guard Jose Alvarado address the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
| 06:11
Herbert Jones on trusting teammates, win in Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
| 04:11
Jaxson Hayes on his 22-11 night, confidence at the 4 | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
| 04:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones team-high 25 points vs. Denver Nuggets 2/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones scored a team-high 25 points in the team's win over the Denver Nuggets.
| 01:56
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 113, Nuggets 105
The Pelicans defeated the Nuggets, 113-105. Brandon Ingram recorded 23 points, four rebounds and a career-high tying 12 assists for the Pelicans, while Herbert Jones added 25 points (8-10 FG) in the v
| 00:01
