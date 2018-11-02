Off the Court: Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams

New Orleans rookie Kenrich Williams made the Pelicans’ 2018-19 roster in training camp, beating out several competitors at the small forward spot. While recently discussing his background with Pelicans.com, the 23-year-old noted that accomplishing that feat was one of the greatest achievements of his basketball career. The Waco, Texas, native made his official NBA debut Oct. 17 in his home state, logging two minutes during a blowout win inside Houston’s Toyota Center. Biking is one of the TCU product’s favorite hobbies, but social media apparently is not one – excluding retweets, he has not posted anything on his Twitter account since May:

Best moment as an athlete: “Getting here to the NBA with the Pelicans. This is like a dream come true.”

How he chose his current uniform number of 34: “I’ve had 34 since junior college. My favorite player is Paul Pierce, so it just kind of stuck with me.”

One thing fans might be surprised to know about him: “I like bike-riding as a hobby. You might catch me on the street around New Orleans at some point. I haven’t had a chance to do that yet, because my bike is still back home (in Waco, Texas).”

Favorite thing about New Orleans: “The food and the whole culture. I like everything about New Orleans, but the food especially. I really like po boys.”

First job: “I worked at Pizza Hut, cooking the pizzas.”

Favorite athlete as a kid: “Paul Pierce. I was a Celtics fan growing up. Everyone else I grew up with was either a Mavericks fan or a Rockets fan, but I’m a basketball junkie and I just like good basketball, so I started watching Paul Pierce.”

What he’d be doing if he weren’t an NBA player: “I’d be a business owner.”

Closest friend currently playing in another pro sport: “From TCU, I’m good friends with Travin Howard, a rookie linebacker with the Los Angeles Rams.”

Favorite type of music: “Hip-hop and R&B. I like a lot of throwback, old-school music, such as Mary J. Blige and stuff from the 90s. I also like Nipsey Hussle and Quistar, one of my dudes from back home in Waco.”

Favorite TV show of all time: “Martin. My girlfriend bought me all of the seasons of it.”

Favorite movie of all time: “42, the movie about Jackie Robinson.”

Favorite phone apps: “Right now, I don’t even have social media, so I guess it would bFacetime. I’m just not into social media. I have a Twitter account, but it’s just there; I don’t even get on it. I’m boring, man.” [laughs]