Off the Court 2021-22: Pelicans guard Didi Louzada

New Orleans second-year guard Didi Louzada has appeared in a handful of NBA regular season games, but none have been against his favorite player growing up as a youngster in Brazil – the man who’s also the reason Louzada wears his unique uniform number. However, that could potentially occur in February, March or April, when the Pelicans are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Lakers during their 82-game schedule.

The 22-year-old guard, whose full name is Marcos Henrique Louzada Silva, sat down with Pelicans.com to discuss why he decided to wear zero on his jersey and other topics:

Best moments as an athlete: “The day I got drafted by the Pelicans. Also my first year I played in Australia, we went to the (league) finals. That was the best experience I’ve had.”

How he chose his current uniform number of 0: “I chose it because I’m a big fan of (Russell) Westbrook. I always watched him play.”

One thing fans might be surprised to know about him: “My intensity during the game. Maybe showing a little bit more on offense.”

Favorite thing about New Orleans: “The food is really good.” [laughs]

Pregame ritual: “I have to shower, listen to good, Brazilian music in my speakers. I play it really loud sometimes, that I received a call in my apartment to turn my music down a little bit.” [smiles]

First job: “Basketball player.”

Favorite athlete as a kid: “Russell Westbrook.”

What he’d be doing if he weren’t an NBA player: “I’d be teaching kids sports or something like that.”

Closest friends on the Pelicans: “Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naji Marshall.”