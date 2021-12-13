Off the Court 2021-22: Pelicans forward Herbert Jones

New Orleans rookie Herbert Jones has quickly become a favorite of Pelicans fans, making a big impact immediately, despite being a second-round pick (selected No. 35 overall in the 2021 draft). The 23-year-old discussed some of his background and interests away from basketball with Pelicans.com:

Best moments as an athlete: “Getting drafted for sure, and winning the SEC championship.”

How he chose his current uniform number of 5: “My brother wore it back in high school.”

One thing fans might be surprised to know about him: “Outside of basketball, I love to fish.”

Favorite thing about New Orleans: “The food and the accent of the people.”

Pregame ritual: “I have to take a nap before every game.”

Favorite athlete as a kid: “LeBron James.”

What he’d be doing if he weren’t an NBA player: “I’d be coaching basketball.”

Closest friends currently playing on other NBA teams: “(Detroit rookie) Isaiah Livers, (G League rookie) Derrick Alston, (New York rookie) Deuce McBride, (Washington rookie) Corey Kispert and John Petty (of the G League’s Birmingham Squadron).”