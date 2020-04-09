Off the Court 2019-20: Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams

New Orleans second-year forward Kenrich Williams – commonly known as “Kenny Hustle” to Pelicans fans, due to his all-out style of play – had to scratch and claw just to get onto an NBA roster. Undrafted out of TCU, Williams also was not a highly-touted prospect in high school, starting his college hoops career at a juco. As it turns out, the 25-year-old missed getting a chance to compete against his favorite NBA player of all time by one season, coming into the league in 2018, a year after a certain Boston Celtics legend hung up his sneakers for good to become a TV broadcaster:

Best moment as an athlete: “Getting to the NBA. The route I took to get here, my whole journey.”

How he chose his current uniform number of 34: “I’ve had 34 since junior college. My favorite player is Paul Pierce, so it just kind of stuck with me.”

Favorite thing about New Orleans: “The food. I like po boys and any kind of seafood is good, although I’m not a big crawfish fan.” [smiles]

First job: “I worked at Pizza Hut, cooking the pizzas.”

What he’d be doing if he weren’t an NBA player: “I’d be a running a business, being a young CEO.” [smiles]

How he describes his hometown: “I miss everything about my city, Waco, Texas. It’s small, kind of country, not too much going on. It kind of reminds me of New Orleans, in that everyone knows each other. I love my city.”

Biggest lesson learned from basketball: “Not giving up. I’ve been through many obstacles and had to take different routes to get to where I am. I always say to never give up.”

Subject he’s knowledgeable about besides basketball: “Football. I played football up until high school. And I’m a Texas guy.”

Favorite exercise besides basketball: “Bike riding. I like to see some nice scenery.”

Favorite healthy food: “Grapes, strawberries, a lot of fruit.”

Favorite musical artist: “Drake.”

Nicknames: “K Rich, Kenny Hustle.”

Favorite tattoos: “I have one that says, God Got Me. Another that is my mom’s name.”

Favorite Christmas gift: “I got the entire set of Martin episodes.”

Most memorable moments in the NBA: “Playing against guys that I’ve looked up to growing up.”

Most surprising thing about the NBA as a rookie: “The travel. You’re on the move so much. You’re constantly traveling, catching flights, getting into cities late, having to play the next day.”

Toughest player to face: “Kawhi Leonard or Russell Westbrook.”

Favorite road trip, based on the city: “I love Portland.”