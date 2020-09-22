Pelicans News Around the Web (9-22-2020)

Sorry for the Wait: How will Pelicans fans react if Anthony Davis gets his ring?

That’s all Anthony Davis needs to complete his mission with his new team, the mission that began with the demolition of his old team.

J.J. Redick Q&A: Pelicans guard details potential for Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball

The footage went viral instantly, and why not? The image perfectly captured J.J. Redick's varying emotions over the New Orleans Pelicans' struggles in an eventual double-digit loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Aug. 1.