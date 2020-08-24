Posted: Aug 24, 2020

Pelicans News Around the Web (8-24-2020)

Pelicans coaching candidates: Will Tyronn Lue, David Griffin reunite in N.O.?

In the coming weeks, The Athletic will take a closer look at each of the candidates in contention for the New Orleans Pelicans head coaching job and how they would fit with the franchise.

From the ground up: How Brandon Ingram, a finalist for Most Improved Player, rebuilt his 3-point shot

In the final game of the Pelicans’ longest road trip of the season, Brandon Ingram had one of the best shooting nights of his career.

Adam Silver: NBA's priority 'to get fans back in arenas' next season could push start date to early 2021

When the NBA announced its return-to-play plan in June, the league said its goal was to begin next season Dec. 1. Now that start date seems increasingly unlikely.

