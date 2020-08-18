Pelicans News Around the Web (8-18-2020)

Pelicans get another shot at beating odds during Thursday’s lottery

New Orleans only has roughly a 6 percent chance of earning a top-four draft pick during Thursday’s 2020 NBA Draft Lottery.

Kings win coin flip vs. Pelicans, giving New Orleans No. 13 pre-lottery slot

Some people believe 13 is an unlucky number. The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping the prime number delivers a second straight year of good fortune during the draft lottery.

End-of-season review: Jrue Holiday at his best with less on his plate

Jrue Holiday has worn many hats for the Pelicans during his seven-year run with the team.