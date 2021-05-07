Posted: May 07, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (5-7-2021)

Four Pelicans players, including two starters, on injury list for 76ers game

New Orleans was one of the NBA’s healthiest, most injury-free teams for a lengthy stretch of this unconventional 2020-21 regular season, but as the race for a Western Conference play-in berth heads toward a conclusion, the Pelicans will begin a critical five-game road trip without starting forward Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain).

Jim Eichenhofer on the New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show - May 6, 2021

The voice of the Pelicans Todd Graffagnini sits down with Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer to discuss the Pelicans final stretch and NBA playoff and play-in scenarios with six games to go. Listen in now and weekly on ESPN 100.3 FM.

Kushner: Like fruit flies and cockroaches, Pelicans' playoff chances won't die off ... yet

Fruit flies. Cockroaches. The New Orleans Pelicans’ 2021 playoff chances.

