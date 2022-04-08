Pelicans News Around the Web (4-8-2022)
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 127, Trail Blazers 94
After starting this season 0-6 in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans has gone 19-15 and now has an opportunity to begin the Western Conference play-in tournament on its home floor next week. Facing an inexperienced Portland squad Thursday, the Pelicans looked like a team highly motivated to make sure that happens. A 68-48 edge in the middle quarters expanded a five-point lead to 25, resulting in a second win over the Trail Blazers in eight days.
Pelicans-Spurs play-in game will be Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Central
Either the Smoothie King Center or San Antonio's AT&T Center will be the venue for a Western Conference play-in tournament game on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Central. The final four days of the NBA's regular season will determine which location gets to host an elimination game between Southwest Division rivals.
Herb Jones, Pelicans swat away Trail Blazers in blowout win
The New Orleans Pelicans' regular-season leader in minutes was a second-round pick in July's draft.
Pelicans' win-or-go-home game against Spurs will be nationally televised: See details
Next week's win-or-go-home game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs will tip off at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Memphis puts home win streak on the line against New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans (36-44, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (55-25, second in the Western Conference)
CJ McCollum, Social Change Fund United team up for donation pledge during final week of NBA regular season
McCollum to donate $33 for every point he scores from April 4-11; encourages fans to join
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (right foot) progresses to full-court work, no timetable on return
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has progressed to doing full-court work, but there is still no definitive timetable on his return to competitive play.