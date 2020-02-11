Pelicans News Around the Web (2-11-2020)

Pelicans will try to slow scorching Damian Lillard in important matchup for playoff hopes

Damian Lillard has long been one of the league’s most lethal marksmen. The Trail Blazers’ star guard is a threat to score as soon as he crosses the half-court line. This season, he has taken it to a new level by shooting 39.8% on 10.2 attempts per game from behind the arc — both career highs.

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2020 on ESPN2 during the #5 Connecticut at #1 South Carolina game (7:00 p.m. ET). The members of the Class of 2020 are: Debbie Brock (Veteran Player), Carol Callan (Contributor), Swin Cash (Player), Tamika Catchings (Player), Sue Donohoe (Contributor), Lauren Jackson (International Player), and Carol Stiff (Contributor).

Swin Cash, who currently serves as Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans, will be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kushner: Zion Williamson getting chance to make his mark in most crucial part of Pelicans' season

These are the games the Pelicans wanted a teenage Zion Williamson to experience.

Zion Williamson 'ready to go' for Pelicans' game vs. Blazers

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson expects his absence from an ankle injury to last just one game.

Colorado Springs, CO – Headed by three-time Olympic medalist LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), and including nine members of the gold medalist 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, seven gold medalists from the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team and all 12 members of the USA’s 2019 FIBA World Cup Team, 44 athletes were announced by USA Basketball today as finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team. The player selections were approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors. The official 12-member 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team roster will be announced later this year.

Brandon Ingram has his first All-Star selection under his belt. He has also taken the first step toward representing Team U.S.A. at the Olympics this summer.