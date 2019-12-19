Pelicans News Around the Web (12-19-2019)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 107, Timberwolves 99

MINNEAPOLIS – For the second consecutive Wednesday, New Orleans faced a team that was playing without its best player. Unlike last week’s 15-point defeat in Milwaukee (sans league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo), the Pelicans were too much for Karl Anthony Towns-less Minnesota. Riding a big offensive night by Brandon Ingram, New Orleans put a halt to its 13-game losing streak in relatively comfortable fashion, building a double-digit halftime lead and playing one of its best defensive games of 2019-20. The Timberwolves struggled to consistently score while playing without Towns, who averages 26.5 points.

Zion Williamson is taking jump shots -- finally -- but with the eight-week timetable in the rear-view and a franchise-record losing streak ongoing, it's a gloomy time in Pelicans land.

MINNEAPOLIS — The extra work Brandon Ingram has put into improving his shot is on display after every Pelicans practice. As soon as the team wraps up, Ingram, under assistant coach Fred Vinson’s watch, slides around the 3-point arc hoisting jumpers.

MINNEAPOLIS -- New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry let out a sigh of relief after being asked the first question in his postgame news conference. Gentry and the Pelicans could finally enjoy discussing a game.