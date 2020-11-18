Pelicans News Around the Web (11-18-2020)

2020 NBA Draft preview: Long-term future coming into focus for pair of West teams

Sports fans who managed to stay awake during and beyond “Monday Night Football” may have read late-night NBA tweets half-jokingly predicting that every Western Conference finals in the late 2020s will feature Oklahoma City and New Orleans.

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with NOLA.com's Christian Clark to discuss the 2020 NBA Draft and evaluate the talent that may join the Pelicans roster.

Pelicans have chosen to build steadily — not suddenly — in pursuit of 'sustainable future'

In a virtual question-and-answer session with fans earlier this month, David Griffin dropped breadcrumbs about the blockbuster deal to come.

There are a fews ways to put into perspective how long the Pelicans will be reaping the benefits of the Jrue Holiday trade they made Monday night.

There are no Zion Williamsons in this year’s draft. There might not be any Ja Morants.

