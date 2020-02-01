Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 1, 2020

1) New Orleans (20-29) picked up an important victory Friday in its pursuit of eighth place in the Western Conference, rolling to a 139-111 home win over Memphis. The Pelicans are now four games behind the Grizzlies (24-25); a loss would’ve meant a six-game gap in the standings. In addition, New Orleans now leads the season series 2-0 over its division rivals from Tennessee.



2) Alvin Gentry posted the 500th victory of his head-coaching career. Check out photos of Gentry getting doused in a postgame celebration in the locker room.



3) Watch a postgame TV interview with Zion Williamson and Jen Hale. Lonzo Ball joined the radio team after the win.



4) Watch postgame reaction from Jrue Holiday, Ball and newly-named All-Star Brandon Ingram.



5) Watch and listen to the Calls of the Game on radio from Friday's 28-point verdict. There will be no local TV coverage of Sunday’s game in Houston (broadcast nationally by ABC), but Pelicans Radio will have pregame coverage starting at 12:30 on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.