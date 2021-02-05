Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (8-12) are scheduled to take on the Indiana Pacers (12-10) tonight. Please note tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM beginning at 5:30.

2) Check out tonight's injury report, as well as previous lineups for the Pelicans and Pacers.

3) The voice of the Pelicans Todd Graffagnini sits down with Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez to discuss his increase in minutes, his performance over the last few games, and more. Listen in Willy Hernangómez on the New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show.



4) Make sure you VOTE for your Pelicans players for the 2021 NBA All-Star team. Click HERE to vote.

5) Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Indiana Pacers on Friday, February 5 at 6:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.