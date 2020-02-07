Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 7, 2020
1) New Orleans (21-31) took home the vicotry, beating the Chicago Bulls 125-119 Thursday night.
2) Watch post-game reaction from Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick, Zion Williamson, and Alvin Gentry.
3) Watch New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' emphatic put-pack dunk against the Chicago Bulls in slow motion.
4) Take a look at Highlights: Zion Williamson notches 21 points at Bulls.
5) Listen to the radio Calls of the Game, paired with highlights.
NEXT UP: