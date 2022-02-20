CJ McCollum posts 19 points in NBA three-point contest, but ousted in first round

As TNT analyst and all-time NBA shooting great Reggie Miller put it on Saturday’s broadcast of the three-point contest, since CJ McCollum arrived in New Orleans via trade, the guard has “been balling out in (a Pelicans) uniform.”

McCollum entered Saturday’s event coming off his best three-point performance of 2021-22, going 7/10 from three-point range in Thursday’s matchup vs. Dallas, but couldn’t carry it over two nights later. In the third invite of his NBA career to the three-point contest, he scored 19 points in the opening round, but was eliminated when Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns cleared 20-plus.

The top three shooters from the group of eight participants advanced to the final round. Towns, Clippers guard Luke Kennard and Atlanta’s Trae Young each tallied between 22 and 28 points to qualify for the next round.