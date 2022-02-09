C.J. McCollum fills multiple needs for New Orleans

It took a couple months, but the New Orleans Pelicans have dug themselves out a hole larger than the ones you see on some Crescent City streets, moving into Western Conference play-in position after a 1-12 start to the season. Despite the turnaround, the Pelicans (22-32) still face significant areas of need on the offensive end. Even after going 19-16 since Thanksgiving Eve and improving in several categories, New Orleans ranked No. 25 out of 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency entering Tuesday’s win over Houston. That was actually one spot better than the club’s ranking in three-point percentage, with a 32.9 rate placing them 26th.

Arguably the best active NBA player who’s never made an All-Star Game, shooting guard C.J. McCollum would’ve been a big-time help for whichever team acquired him prior to Thursday’s trade deadline. But in New Orleans, the nine-year pro is a perfect fit for what the Pelicans need.

The 30-year-old has been a top-tier mid-range and three-point shooter throughout his career, just under 40 percent from long distance since debuting in 2013-14. He’s averaged over 20 points for seven consecutive seasons, a model of consistency. Adding those elements to New Orleans’ lineup should make an immediate difference, as well as reduce some of the burden on 2020 All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, who’s often been the focus on double- and even triple-team coverage by opponents trying to prevent the talented offensive player from taking over games.

“C.J. can just flat-out score the basketball,” Ingram said. “He brings (defensive) attention to our team and shooting, of course. Attention that can get off of me on a nightly basis.”

In addition to what McCollum can accomplish between the lines, Pelicans head coach Willie Green noted that McCollum brings a series of intangibles that will help one of the less experienced teams in the NBA.

“I think it’s going to benefit our group,” Green said. “C.J. has seen it all, been in the league for a decade, been to a conference championship, has won at extremely high levels. He’s a pro. We need more guys like him to elevate our group. We’re excited. I’m excited. We look forward to welcoming C.J. and continuing to build here.”