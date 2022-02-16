Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Christina Watkins on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 16, 2022

Posted: Feb 16, 2022

WDSU News Anchor Christina Watkins joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss her love for the Pelicans.



Audio Link

CJ McCollum on improvements moving forward | Pelicans Postgame 2-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Tuesday night's loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

CJ McCollum on improvements moving forward | Pelicans Postgame 2-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Tuesday night's loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Feb 15, 2022  |  04:03
Jonas Valanciunas on team's fight despite loss | Pelicans Postgame 2-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks following Tuesday night's loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Feb 15, 2022  |  02:54
Willie Green on the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Postgame 2-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Tuesday night's loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Feb 15, 2022  |  04:57
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 18 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 18 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Feb 15, 2022  |  02:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 30 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 30 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Feb 15, 2022  |  02:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 19 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 19 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Feb 15, 2022  |  01:26
CJ McCollum mid-range jumper | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
CJ McCollum mid-range jumper
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:17
Jonas Valanciunas makes the 3 off the Devonte Graham assist | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
Jonas Valanciunas makes the 3 off the Devonte Graham assist
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:15
Jaxson Hayes slams it home | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
Jaxson Hayes slams it home
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:13
CJ McCollum and-one | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
CJ McCollum and-one
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:19
CJ McCollum makes the deep stepback 2 | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
CJ McCollum makes the deep stepback 2
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:13
Jonas Valanciunas drains the mid-range shot off the Brandon Ingram assist | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 2-15-22
Jonas Valanciunas drains the mid-range shot off the Brandon Ingram assist
Feb 15, 2022  |  00:14
EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Antonio Daniels one-on-one interview with CJ McCollum
Bally Sports color analyst Antonio Daniel sits down for an one-on-one interview with newest New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and talks about what it means to join the New Orleans squad.
Feb 15, 2022  |  07:58
Antonio Daniels one-on-one interview with CJ McCollum
Bally Sports color analyst Antonio Daniel sits down for an one-on-one interview with newest New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and talks about what it means to join the New Orleans squad.
Feb 15, 2022  |  01:30
Brandon Ingram on team efficiency in win vs. Raptors | Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Toronto Raptors on February 14, 2022.
Feb 14, 2022  |  06:57
Jaxson Hayes on Brandon Ingram, team's 36 assists | Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Toronto Raptors on February 14, 2022.
Feb 14, 2022  |  03:25
Willie Green on offense vs. Raptors, big win | Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Toronto Raptors on February 14, 2022.
Feb 14, 2022  |  07:04
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 120, Raptors 90
The Pelicans defeated the Raptors, 120-90. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 23 points and five assists, while Brandon Ingram added ten points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Fred VanVl
Feb 14, 2022  |  00:01
CJ McCollum on-court postgame interview | Pelicans vs. Raptors 2/14/22
Following the win over the Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks with Jen Hale about his transition to New Orleans, playing alongside Brandon Ingram, and the team's victory at home.
Feb 14, 2022  |  01:49
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas adds 18 points vs. Toronto Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas racked up 18 points in the team's win over the Toronto Raptors.
Feb 14, 2022  |  01:59
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 23 points vs. Toronto Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored 23 points in the team's win over the Toronto Raptors
Feb 14, 2022  |  02:02
Garrett Temple scores eight straight points | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple heats up in the fourth quarter for eight straight points.
Feb 14, 2022  |  00:40
CJ McCollum connects from distance | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hits from distance off the pass from Brandon Ingram.
Feb 14, 2022  |  00:25
Brandon Ingram calls bank | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the rim and banks it off the glass for two.
Feb 14, 2022  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram no-look dime to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram feeds the no-look dime to Jaxson Hayes for the score and-1.
Feb 14, 2022  |  00:22
CJ McCollum mid-range game | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum clears out the side and goes to work, knocking down the mid-range jumper.
Feb 14, 2022  |  00:19
Jose Alvarado block leads to Tony Snell three | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado blocks the shot which leads to a transition triple from Tony Snell.
Feb 14, 2022  |  00:16
Herbert Jones triple on the trail | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones trails the play and knocks down the three on the feed from CJ McCollum.
Feb 14, 2022  |  00:23
Jonas Valanciunas post moves | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas goes to work in the post against Raptors center Pascal Siakam.
Feb 14, 2022  |  00:12
CJ McCollum corner triple | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum drills the corner triple off the pass from Jonas Valanciunas.
Feb 14, 2022  |  00:11

