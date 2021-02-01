New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Christian Clark on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 1, 2021

Posted: Feb 01, 2021

Christian Clark of NOLA.com joins the show to discuss the Pelicans last few games and to preview Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings.



Audio Link

Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 1/30/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets in Game 18 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 1/30/21
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 1/30/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets in Game 18 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Jan 31, 2021  |  01:01
Zion Williamson surprises Pelicans teammates with Beats wireless earmuffs
Now Playing

Zion Williamson surprises Pelicans teammates with Beats wireless earmuffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson surprised his teammates with new pairs of Beats Studio wireless earmuffs during the team's recent road trip.
Jan 31, 2021  |  00:33
Pelicans vs. Bucks Slo-Mo Highlights 1/29/21
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Bucks Slo-Mo Highlights 1/29/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 17 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Jan 31, 2021  |  00:44
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 1-30-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 1-30-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  02:01
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1-30-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1-30-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  02:55
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 1-30-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 1-30-2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  09:44
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Zion Williamson 1-30-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Zion Williamson 1-30-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  02:11
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets 1-30-20
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets 1-30-20

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets 01-30-21
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:01
Highlights: Zion Williamson puts up 26 vs. Houston Rockets 1-30-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Zion Williamson puts up 26 vs. Houston Rockets 1-30-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson putting up 26 points vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. with 10 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Houston Rockets
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. with 10 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Houston Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with 10 points in limited minutes vs the Houston Rockets (1-30-21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:38
Nickeil spinning up-and-under | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Nickeil spinning up-and-under | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker penetrates with the double clutch finish vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:11
Zion Williamson fade away and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson fade away and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the fade away hoop and harm vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:17
Brandon Ingram block leads to a Zion bucket | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram block leads to a Zion bucket | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the nice block leading to a hanging bucket from Zion Williamson vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:19
New Orleans Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. the Houston Rockets 1-30-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. the Houston Rockets 1-30-21

Highlights from the first half of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets game (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  02:20
Jaxson Hayes wows with reverse alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes wows with reverse alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with the show-stopping reverse alley-oop dunk vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:11
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam in transition | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson alley-oop slam in transition | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes the nice alley-oop pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and slams it home vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:20
Jaxson Hayes back to back buckets | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes back to back buckets | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gets active in the 2nd quarter vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:41
Zion plays bully ball in the paint | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Zion plays bully ball in the paint | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is too strong down low on the bucket vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:19
Lonzo steal leads to Bledsoe triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo steal leads to Bledsoe triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the nice steal and pass to Bledsoe for the three pointer vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:22
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Rockets | January 30, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Rockets | January 30, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Houston Rockets on Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 1-29-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 1-29-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
Jan 29, 2021  |  05:18
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 1-29-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 1-29-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
Jan 29, 2021  |  03:32
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 1-29-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 1-29-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
Jan 29, 2021  |  03:25
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Zion Williamson 1-29-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Zion Williamson 1-29-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
Jan 29, 2021  |  03:33
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Steven Adams 1-29-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Steven Adams 1-29-2021

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
Jan 29, 2021  |  04:30
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 1-29-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 1-29-2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
Jan 29, 2021  |  08:50
Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after win vs. Bucks 1-29-21
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after win vs. Bucks 1-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks to Jen Hale postgame after the Pelicans defeat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Jan 29, 2021  |  01:40
Brandon Ingram scores 10 Points in the fourth quarter | Pelicans Bucks Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram scores 10 Points in the fourth quarter | Pelicans Bucks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Jan 29, 2021  |  01:23
Lonzo Ball pours in 27 points | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball pours in 27 points | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 27 points including seven three pointers in the win over Milwaukee.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:01
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Highlights
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Highlights

Highlights from the Pelicans' 131-126 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:01

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter