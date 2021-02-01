Christian Clark on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 1, 2021
Christian Clark of NOLA.com joins the show to discuss the Pelicans last few games and to preview Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Audio Link
Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 1/30/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets in Game 18 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
All Videos
Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 1/30/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets in Game 18 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:01
Zion Williamson surprises Pelicans teammates with Beats wireless earmuffs
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson surprised his teammates with new pairs of Beats Studio wireless earmuffs during the team's recent road trip.
| 00:33
Pelicans vs. Bucks Slo-Mo Highlights 1/29/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 17 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:44
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 1-30-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 02:01
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1-30-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 02:55
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 1-30-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 09:44
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Zion Williamson 1-30-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 02:11
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets 1-30-20
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets 01-30-21
| 00:01
Highlights: Zion Williamson puts up 26 vs. Houston Rockets 1-30-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson putting up 26 points vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. with 10 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Houston Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with 10 points in limited minutes vs the Houston Rockets (1-30-21).
| 00:38
Nickeil spinning up-and-under | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker penetrates with the double clutch finish vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:11
Zion Williamson fade away and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the fade away hoop and harm vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:17
Brandon Ingram block leads to a Zion bucket | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the nice block leading to a hanging bucket from Zion Williamson vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:19
New Orleans Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. the Houston Rockets 1-30-21
Highlights from the first half of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets game (1/30/21).
| 02:20
Jaxson Hayes wows with reverse alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with the show-stopping reverse alley-oop dunk vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:11
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam in transition | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes the nice alley-oop pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and slams it home vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:20
Jaxson Hayes back to back buckets | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gets active in the 2nd quarter vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:41
Zion plays bully ball in the paint | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is too strong down low on the bucket vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:19
Lonzo steal leads to Bledsoe triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the nice steal and pass to Bledsoe for the three pointer vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:22
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Rockets | January 30, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Houston Rockets on Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 1-29-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
| 05:18
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 1-29-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
| 03:32
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 1-29-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
| 03:25
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Zion Williamson 1-29-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
| 03:33
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Steven Adams 1-29-2021
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
| 04:30
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 1-29-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
| 08:50
Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after win vs. Bucks 1-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks to Jen Hale postgame after the Pelicans defeat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, January 29, 2021.
| 01:40
Brandon Ingram scores 10 Points in the fourth quarter | Pelicans Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.
| 01:23
Lonzo Ball pours in 27 points | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 27 points including seven three pointers in the win over Milwaukee.
| 00:01
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Highlights
Highlights from the Pelicans' 131-126 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
| 00:01
NEXT UP: