Chris Dempsey on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 8, 2021
Nuggets Reporter Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss tonight's matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Josh Hart on his injury and Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks following shootaround on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
| 04:30
Gary Clark on his game and his time in the G League | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark speaks to the media following shootaround on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
| 03:00
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on assist differential in wins vs losses | Pelicans Practice 12-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
| 04:30
Jonas Valanciunas on playing with pace | Pelicans Practice 12-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
| 02:58
Willie Green on team's inconsistencies and recent Birmingham Assignments | Pelicans Practice 12-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
| 03:13
Brandon Ingram on his 40-pt night, missed shots | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.
| 03:49
Willy Hernangomez on his double-double, defense execution | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.
| 04:21
Willie Green on loss in Houston, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.
| 05:33
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 40 points vs. Houston Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram racked up 40 points in the team's loss to the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.
| 00:02
Jonas Valanciunas MONSTER block | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas chases down the fast break and swats the shot for the big rejection.
| 00:22
Kira Lewis Jr. floater in the paint | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. charges down the lane and pulls up for the floater.
| 00:15
Brandon Ingram catch and finish | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham finds Brandon Ingram in the paint for the catch and finish.
| 00:14
Tomas Santoransky BIG slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Santoransky cuts to the rim and finishes with the BIG slam.
| 00:09
Willy Hernangomez jam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker feeds Willy Hernangomez under the rim for the slam.
| 00:22
Willy Hernangomez quick spin move | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez collects the pass in the post and spins past the Rockets defense for the score.
| 00:20
Herbert Jones steal and slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones picks the pass and runs the floor for the fastbreak slam.
| 00:21
Brandon Ingram on Garrett Temple's defense, his own performance | Pelicans Postgame 12-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win versus the Dallas Mavericks.
| 05:37
Garrett Temple on Herb Jones, being a voice for the rookies | Pelicans Postgame 12-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks to the media following Friday night's win against the Dallas Mavericks.
| 07:08
Herbert Jones on his performance against Dallas | Pelicans at Mavericks 12-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones speaks after Friday night's win against the Dallas Mavericks.
| 04:03
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram, big win in Dallas | Pelicans Postgame 12-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following the team's win on Friday, December 3, 2021.
| 05:58
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 24 points vs. Dallas Mavericks
| 02:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram dishes career-high 12 assists vs. Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram dishes out a career-high 12 assists against the Dallas Mavericks on December 3, 2021
| 00:01
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the 3 off the assist by Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans at Mavericks 12-3-21
| 00:17
Temple sends it back! | Pelicans at Mavericks 12-3-21
| 00:18
Jonas Valanciunas and 1! | Pelicans at Mavericks 12-3-21
| 00:14
Herb Jones with the long 2 | Pelicans at Mavericks 12-3-21
| 00:15
Jonas Valanciunas with the spin move | Pelicans at Mavericks 12-3-21
| 00:17
3-pointer by Trey Murphy III | Pelicans at Mavericks 12-3-21
| 00:13
Brandon Ingram with the tough mid-range jumper | Pelicans at Mavericks 12-3-21
| 00:15
Willie Green gives Zion Williamson update | Pelicans Practice 12-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green shares an update on Zion Williamson following Pelicans practice on December 2, 2021.
| 03:14
