Cassidy Hubbarth on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 8, 2021
NBA on ESPN host/reporter Cassidy Hubbarth joins Daniel Sallerson to talk about Lonzo Ball & LaMelo Ball facing off in the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Lonzo Ball's growth, her thoughts on the Pelicans this season, and more.
Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 1-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the Lonzo-LeMelo face off in tonight's game against the Hornets plus the squad's rebounding improvements following shootaround on January 8, 2021.
| 05:23
Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround: Willy Hernangomez 1-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans center-forward Willy Hernangomez talks about playing against his former team and the defensive focus against the Hornets following the team's shootaround on January 8, 2021.
| 04:21
HYPE: Pelicans vs. Hornets | January 8, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, January 8 at 6:30PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans and ESPN.
| 00:41
Stan Van Gundy talks transition defense, continuing to improve | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/07/2021. Van Gundy addressed the need for improvement in transition defense.
| 17:10
Lonzo Ball on playing against his brother LaMelo Ball | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/7/2021. Ball spoke about what it means to him to be playing against his brother LaMelo Ball in an NBA game.
| 05:13
Eric Bledsoe on rotations, competing every night | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/07/2021. Bledsoe talked about the Pelicans' rotations during games and competing every night.
| 05:04
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 05:04
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 07:32
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 04:52
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 03:48
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21)
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
| 00:01
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Brandon Ingram with 24 points & 11 rebounds (1/6/21)
Brandon Ingram Posts 24 points & 11 rebounds vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
| 00:01
Steven Adams posts first career triple-double
Steven Adams Posts 10 points, 10 assists & 11 rebounds vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
| 00:01
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Zion Williamson game-high 29 points (1/6/21)
Zion Williamson (29 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
| 00:02
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Steven Adams putback and-1 leads to triple-double (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams converting the and-1 after the putback and grabbing the Pelicans' first triple-double of the season vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:15
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Lonzo Ball finishes at the rim with the and-1 (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball driving into the paint and finishing with the and-1 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:20
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Jaxson Hayes strong dunk in transition (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes running the floor and dunking off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker pass vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:25
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Steven Adams strong putback dunk (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams running the floor and getting the putback dunk vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:21
Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21)
Highlights from the first half of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game (1/6/21).
| 03:22
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Steven Adams behind the back dime to NAW (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams going behind the back for the assist to Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:27
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Jaxson Hayes with a monster throw down (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes throwing down the monster jam vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:15
Highlights: Zion Williamson with a quick 8 points vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was active early in the first quarter vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:51
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Brandon Ingram goes coast to coast (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram taking the ball the length of the court for the nice finish vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:15
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Steven Adams sweet dish to Brandon Ingram (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams with a nice bounce pass to forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:20
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
| 00:00
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Zion strong in the paint
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dominating the paint early vs the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:21
Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about bouncing back in the team's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 07:51
Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Zion Williamson 1-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 06:01
Pelicans vs. Pacers Slo-Mo Highlights (1/4/20)
Slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers game (1/4/20).
| 00:59
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball scores 18 vs. Pacers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball knocked down 18 points in the team's overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers.
| 01:52
