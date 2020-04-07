Caroline Gonzalez to join Pelicans Playback prior to re-airing of Pelicans vs. Timberwolves on Fox Sports New Orleans

April 7, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – Tonight’s “Pelicans Playback” will preview the 7:00 p.m. CT re-air of the Pelicans’ road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves from March 8. Pelicans radio sideline reporter Caroline Gonzalez will join Jennifer Hale in the ninth episode airing tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT. “Pelicans Playback” will include Power Plays presented by Entergy, featuring key plays and analysis from each game, in addition to a Twitter Q&A with fans.

“Pelicans Playback” is a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.

For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.