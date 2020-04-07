Caroline Gonzalez to join Pelicans Playback prior to re-airing of Pelicans vs. Timberwolves on Fox Sports New Orleans
April 7, 2020
NEW ORLEANS – Tonight’s “Pelicans Playback” will preview the 7:00 p.m. CT re-air of the Pelicans’ road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves from March 8. Pelicans radio sideline reporter Caroline Gonzalez will join Jennifer Hale in the ninth episode airing tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT. “Pelicans Playback” will include Power Plays presented by Entergy, featuring key plays and analysis from each game, in addition to a Twitter Q&A with fans.
“Pelicans Playback” is a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.
For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.
HomeTeamTV: Turnt Up Tuesday with Raymond from Pelicans Hype Team, 4/7/20
Pelicans Hype Team member Raymond shows off his dance routine for Turnt Up Tuesday. #HomeTeamTV
All Videos
HomeTeamTV: Turnt Up Tuesday with Raymond from Pelicans Hype Team, 4/7/20
Pelicans Hype Team member Raymond shows off his dance routine for Turnt Up Tuesday. #HomeTeamTV
| 00:34
HomeTeamTV: Mental Health Monday with Dr. Andrew Gottschalk, 4/6/20
New Orleans Pelicans team physician Dr. Andrew Gottschalk gives some personal care tips on Mental Health Monday. #HomeTeamTV
| 01:52
HomeTeamTV: New Orleans artists and friends join the Pelicans in urging fans to stay the heck inside
The New Orleans Pelicans joined forces with some amazing New Orleans artists and friends to pass on some sage advice, "Stay the heck inside!"
| 02:50
THANK YOU: Pelicans thank our local helpers and heroes
Pelicans Swin Cash, Trajan Langdon, David Griffin and Alvin Gentry share their gratitude for healthcare workers and local first responders during the Coronavirus pandemic.
| 01:14
Pelicans Playback with John DeShazier and Jen Hale - 4/5/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In the latest episode, catch our live interview with Pelicans radio analyst John DeShazier.
| 24:44
Pelicans Playback with Daniel Sallerson and Jen Hale - 4/1/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 7, catch our live interview with New Orleans Pelicans radio broadcasting manager/studio host Daniel Sallerson.
| 21:29
Pelicans Playback with Todd Graffagnini and Jen Hale - 3/31/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 6, catch our live interview with the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans Todd Graffagnini.
| 28:13
Todd Graffagnini calls Pelicans fans stay-at-home basketball highlights
No basketball. No problem. Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini calls the action on highlights from our youngest fans.
| 00:33
Pelicans Playback with Antonio Daniels and Jen Hale - 3/29/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 5, catch our live interview with Pelicans TV color analyst Antonio Daniels.
| 23:45
We miss you Pelicans fans
We miss you New Orleans Pelicans fans and can't wait until we see you again in the Smoothie King Center.
| 01:04
Pelicans Playback with Joel Meyers and Jen Hale - 3/27/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tonight's episode features Joel Meyers ahead of tonight's re-broadcast of Pelicans vs. Jazz on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 27:06
Pelicans Spotlight presented by Panini: Zion Williamson
We're shining the spotlight on Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson. Get to know #1 courtesy of Panini.
| 01:13
Pelicans Spotlight presented by Panini: Lonzo Ball
We're shining the spotlight on Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball. Get to know #2 courtesy of Panini.
| 01:11
New Pelicans Crescent City Connection: Lonzo Ball to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson talk about their on-court connection on lob after lob after lob.
| 00:45
Pelicans Playback: Swin Cash judges Dance Cam
Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash serves as our guest judge for our virtual Krispy Krunchy Chicken Dance Cam on Pelicans Playback.
| 01:38
Pelicans Playback with Swin Cash and Jen Hale - 3/24/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 3, catch our live interview with Pelicans VP of basketball operations and team development Swin Cash.
| 21:17
Brandon Ingram thrives with Pelicans
Forward Brandon Ingram is having a breakout year in his fourth NBA season. Hear what motivates the Pelicans star ranging from his high expectations on the court to the support from New Orleans fan base.
| 01:32
Pelicans Playback with Trajan Langdon and Jen Hale - 3/22/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 2, catch our live interview with Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon.
| 24:26
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 3/21/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 25:45
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam: March 2020
Missing the game we all love - can’t wait to be back in front of our fans making more highlights!
| 00:31
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 3-11-20
Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following shootaround today in Sacramento.
| 01:58
Pelicans Shootaround: Zion Williamson 3-11-20
Zion Williamson speaks on the changes the league is making due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
| 01:00
Lonzo Ball & Brandon Ingram improve shooting with extra work with Pelicans Coach Fred Vinson
Go behind the scenes at Pelicans practice with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram as Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson works with both players to consistently improve their shooting mechanics.
| 05:31
Pelicans Practice: Lonzo Ball 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 02:39
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 02:36
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 03:32
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Game 64 - March 8, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 02:07
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-8-2020
Jrue Holiday talks about his 37-point performance and what the Pelicans did differently in the final minutes to get the win.
| 02:02
Nightly Notable: Jrue Holiday | March 8
Jrue Holiday scores 37 points on 13-20 shooting with 3 triples, 9 rebounds, 8 assists with a steal and balock versus Minnesota.
| 00:02
60-Second Recap: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 120-107 victory over the Minnesota TImberwolves.
| 00:01
NEXT UP: