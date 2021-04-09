Brian Seltzer on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 9, 2021
Sixers.com writer Brian Seltzer joins the show with Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to preview tonight's game against the 76ers.
Audio Link
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. 76ers | April 9, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 9, at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports New Orleans.
All Videos
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. 76ers | April 9, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 9, at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
Lonzo Ball notches 16 points | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 16 points at Brooklyn on April 7.
| 01:39
Eric Bledsoe scores 26 points | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe pours in 26 points vs. Brooklyn on April 7.
| 01:57
Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 4-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes recaps the team's performance in tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 7, 2021.
| 02:50
Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 4-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe recaps the team's performance in tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 7, 2021.
| 02:40
Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the team's performance in tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 7, 2021.
| 03:10
Jaxson Hayes triple | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes knocks down the catch-and-shoot three-pointer.
| 00:26
Wes Iwundu And-1 | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Wes Iwundu floats to convert the difficult And-1 bucket.
| 00:21
Lonzo Ball bank shot | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball banks home the running floater.
| 00:08
Eric Bledsoe triple | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe knocks down the three from the top of the key.
| 00:10
Lonzo Ball bucket | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball utilizes the step-back jumper to convert the mid-range bucket.
| 00:13
Zion Williamson reverse layup | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes up and under to convert the reverse lay-in.
| 00:20
Steven Adams put-back dunk | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams gathers the offensive rebound and slams home the one-handed jam.
| 00:12
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Brooklyn
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Brooklyn for their final game of a three-game road trip where they will take on the Nets on Wednesday, April 6, 2021.
| 00:32
Pelicans at Hawks Slo-Mo Highlights 4/6/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 50 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:03
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
| 01:02
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Isaiah Thomas 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas recaps his first game with the New Orleans Pelicans against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021
| 05:17
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
| 02:11
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the team's performance in tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
| 05:05
Zion Williamson reverse layup | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slashes baseline vs. two defenders for the reverse layup against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:16
Lonzo Ball fade away three-pointer | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the fade away three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:10
Jaxson Hayes two-hand slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes two-hand slam against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:07
Steven Adams rejects Trae Young | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams rejects Trae Young on the floater attempt.
| 00:09
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slams down the alley-oop from Lonzo Ball against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:10
Lonzo Ball blocks Solomon Hill | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball rejects Hawks Solomon Hill.
| 00:15
Eric Bledsoe catch and shoot triple | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe drains three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:09
Pelicans 1st half highlights at Atlanta Hawks 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Atlanta Hawks 1st half highlights (4/6/2021).
| 01:29
Naji Marshall lays it over Clint Capela | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall spins into the paint and lays it in over Clint Capela.
| 00:20
Isaiah Thomas first bucket as a Pelican | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas nails three-pointer for his first bucket as a Pelican against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:15
Zion Williamson up-and-under | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes up-and-under against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:09
NEXT UP: