Brian Lewis on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 12, 2021
Brian Lewis of the New York Post joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss tonight's matchup against Brooklyn.
Devonte' Graham on staying consistent | Pelicans Shootaround 11-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, November 12, 2021.
| 02:21
Willie Green on practice following the loss to OKC | Post-Practice Availability 11-11-21
Head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on November 11, 2021.
| 06:17
Brandon Ingram on how he feels, Willie Green's coaching | Post-Practice Interview 11-11-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks about his injury and how he is working when not on the court as well as Willie Green's coaching through tough losses.
| 04:00
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Thunder 11-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 10, 2021.
| 04:07
Jonas Valančiūnas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Thunder 11-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 10, 2021.
| 03:32
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Thunder 11-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 10, 2021.
| 05:14
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 11-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder highlights (11/10/2021).
| 03:01
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 33 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 11-10-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (33 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 11/10/2021
| 00:01
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 25 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 11-10-21
Jonas Valanciunas (25 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 11/10/2021
| 00:01
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 19 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 11-10-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 19 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 11/10/2021
| 00:00
Nickeil Alexander-Wallker steal and finish | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker forces the turnover and finishes vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (11/10/2021).
| 00:23
Jaxson Hayes with the monster jam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with the monster jam vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (11/10/2021).
| 00:16
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 11-10-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder 3rd quarter highlights (11/10/2021).
| 01:55
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 11-10-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder 2nd quarter highlights (11/10/2021).
| 01:41
Kira Lewis Jr flies for the dunk | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. gets the steal and finishes with a monster dunk vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (11/10/2021).
| 00:11
Trey Murphy III dunks off the offensive rebound | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III wins the offensive rebound and finishes strong vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (11/10/2021).
| 00:23
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 11-10-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder 1st quarter highlights (11/10/2021).
| 02:04
Devonte' Graham up-and-under and-1 | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham with the nice drive to the basket and reverse and-1 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (11/10/2021).
| 00:22
Jonas Valančiūnas scores 7 straight to open the game | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas was active early in the 1st quarter vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (11/10/2021).
| 00:38
Tomáš Satoranský on young players during first part of the season | Pelicans Shootaround 11-10-21
Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following shootaround on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 ahead of the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 03:25
Herbert Jones on ankle injury, guarding some of the NBA's best players | Pelicans Practice 11-10-21
Pelicans forward Herb Jones speaks to the media following shootaround on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 as the team's prepares to host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 03:25
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 2
An all-access behind the scenes look at the New Orleans Pelicans opening week of the 2021-22 NBA season, including the first win of Willie Green's head coaching career. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
| 05:49
Josh Hart | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Interview 11/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks with the media following the team's division loss to the Mavericks.
| 07:36
Garrett Temple | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Interview 11/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple speaks with the media following the team's division loss to the Mavericks.
| 06:02
Willie Green | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Interview 11/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's division loss to the Mavericks.
| 05:22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 18 points vs. Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 18 points against the Dallas Mavericks on November 8, 2021.
| 02:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart tallies 22 points vs. Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart tallies up 22 points against the Dallas Mavericks on November 8, 2021.
| 01:59
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas posts 22 points and 11 rebounds vs Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas posts 22 points & 11 rebounds vs. Dallas Mavericks on November 8, 2021.
| 00:02
Josh Hart backdoor slam | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart charges to the rim for the strong slam.
| 00:18
Nickeil Alexander-Walker fast break buckets | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart pushes the pace and finds a wide open Nickeil Alexander-Walker for the fast break bucket.
| 00:14
