Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Brian Anderson on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 2, 2021

Posted: Nov 02, 2021

NBA on TNT's Brian Anderson joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss tonight's matchup against the Suns.



Audio Link

Devonte' Graham on injury status, winning in Phoenix | Pelicans Shootaround 11-2-21

Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks to the media at the team's shootaround on Tuesday about his injury status, the long road trip, and the importance of winning in Phoenix.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Devonte' Graham on injury status, winning in Phoenix | Pelicans Shootaround 11-2-21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on injury status, winning in Phoenix | Pelicans Shootaround 11-2-21

Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks to the media at the team's shootaround on Tuesday about his injury status, the long road trip, and the importance of winning in Phoenix.
Nov 2, 2021  |  01:32
Pelicans unveil subtle remix of City Edition uniform for 2021-22 season
Now Playing

Pelicans unveil subtle remix of City Edition uniform for 2021-22 season

The New Orleans Pelicans unveiled their new City Edition uniform in celebration of the NBA's 75th anniversary season. Part of Nike’s "Moments Mixtape" program, it remixed their core uniforms into a fresh, clean look that puts NOLA front and center.
Nov 1, 2021  |  00:44
Jonas Valanciunas on growing pains, better offensive stretches | Pelicans Practice Interview 11-1-21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas on growing pains, better offensive stretches | Pelicans Practice Interview 11-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas post-practice interview from Monday, November 1, 2021. Valanciunas talks about the growing pains of a young teams, improvements in the offense, and the defense of Herbert Jones.
Nov 1, 2021  |  02:46
Trey Murphy on matchup vs. Suns, Zion Williamson | Pelicans Practice Interview 11-1-21
Now Playing

Trey Murphy on matchup vs. Suns, Zion Williamson | Pelicans Practice Interview 11-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III post-practice interview from Monday, November 1, 2021. Murphy talks about the team's upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns as well as Zion Williamson approaching his return to action.
Nov 1, 2021  |  01:30
Willie Green on Zion Williamson's injury progress | Pelicans Practice Interview 11-1-21
Now Playing

Willie Green on Zion Williamson's injury progress | Pelicans Practice Interview 11-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green post-practice interview from Monday, November 1, 2021. Coach Green talks about the progress of Pelicans forward Zion Williamson ahead of the Pelicans' game against the Suns on Tuesday night.
Nov 1, 2021  |  03:19
Willie Green on team's fight in close games | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21
Now Playing

Willie Green on team's fight in close games | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21

Willie Green on team's fight in close games | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21
Oct 30, 2021  |  06:17
Josh Hart on defensive scheme vs Knicks | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21
Now Playing

Josh Hart on defensive scheme vs Knicks | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21

Josh Hart on defensive scheme vs Knicks | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21
Oct 30, 2021  |  03:52
Devonte Graham on staying positive in losses | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21
Now Playing

Devonte Graham on staying positive in losses | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21

Devonte Graham on staying positive in losses | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10-30-21
Oct 30, 2021  |  03:25
Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 17 points vs. New York Knicks
Now Playing

Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 17 points vs. New York Knicks

Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 17 points vs. New York Knicks
Oct 30, 2021  |  02:02
Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 16 points vs. New York Knicks
Now Playing

Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 16 points vs. New York Knicks

Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 16 points vs. New York Knicks
Oct 30, 2021  |  01:25
Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 27 points vs. New York Knicks
Now Playing

Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 27 points vs. New York Knicks

Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 27 points vs. New York Knicks
Oct 30, 2021  |  02:03
Jaxson Hayes with the dunk off the feed by Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes with the dunk off the feed by Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21

Jaxson Hayes with the dunk off the feed by Kira Lewis Jr.
Oct 30, 2021  |  00:21
Tomas Satoransky hits a 3 off the assist by Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
Now Playing

Tomas Satoransky hits a 3 off the assist by Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21

Tomas Satoransky hits a 3 off the assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
Oct 30, 2021  |  00:16
Jonas Valanciunas gets the and-one off the feed by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas gets the and-one off the feed by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21

Jonas Valanciunas gets the and-one off the feed by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Oct 30, 2021  |  00:17
Herb Jones with the steal and slam | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
Now Playing

Herb Jones with the steal and slam | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21

Herb Jones with the steal and slam.
Oct 30, 2021  |  00:13
Kira Lewis Jr. makes the tough layup off the assist by Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. makes the tough layup off the assist by Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21

Kira Lewis Jr. makes the tough layup to end the quarter off the assist by Jaxson Hayes.
Oct 30, 2021  |  00:21
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the feed by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the feed by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans vs. Knicks 10-30-21

Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the feed by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Oct 30, 2021  |  00:10
Jonas Valančiūnas | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 10-29-2021
Now Playing

Jonas Valančiūnas | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 10-29-2021

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  03:45
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 10-29-2021
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 10-29-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  04:50
Herb Jones | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 10-29-2021
Now Playing

Herb Jones | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 10-29-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  03:03
Willie Green | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 10-29-2021
Now Playing

Willie Green | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 10-29-2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  05:36
Highlights: Devonte' Graham vs. Sacramento Kings 10-29-2021
Now Playing

Highlights: Devonte' Graham vs. Sacramento Kings 10-29-2021

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham vs the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  01:32
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas vs. Sacramento Kings 10-29-2021
Now Playing

Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas vs. Sacramento Kings 10-29-2021

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas vs the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  01:55
Highlights: Brandon Ingram vs. Sacramento Kings 10-29-2021
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram vs. Sacramento Kings 10-29-2021

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  02:00
Devonte' Graham with the late triple | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham with the late triple | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits a clutch three late vs. the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  00:15
Herb Jones drains the deep shot in the 4th | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones drains the deep shot in the 4th | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones knocks down the long two vs. the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  00:16
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Sacramento Kings 10-29-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Sacramento Kings 10-29-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings 3rd quarter highlights (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  02:30
Brandon Ingram with a lengthy and-1 finger roll | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram with a lengthy and-1 finger roll | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram glides through the paint for the and-1 on the finger roll vs the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram mid-range game on point | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram mid-range game on point | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the smooth jumper vs. the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  00:16
Herb Jones jams with authority | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones jams with authority | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones finds the ball with extra effort and finishes with the dunk vs. the Sacramento Kings (10/29/2021).
Oct 29, 2021  |  00:10

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter