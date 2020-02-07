Brandon Ingram will play for Team Giannis in All-Star Game

Ten days from now, Brandon Ingram will be suiting up to play a basketball game in the same arena where he’s performing tonight, the United Center in Chicago.

On Thursday, less than an hour before tip-off of the Ingram and the Pelicans visiting the Chicago Bulls, the first-year New Orleans forward learned the team he’ll be playing with Feb. 16 in the Windy City. In the annual All-Star player draft held on TNT’s pregame show, team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo selected Ingram.