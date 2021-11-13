Brandon Ingram questionable for Saturday’s home game vs. Grizzlies

New Orleans has been without Zion Williamson all season, but making things even more challenging for the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram has not played since Oct. 29, being sidelined for the past seven games due to a right hip contusion. Ingram’s status remains uncertain for tonight’s back-to-back vs. Memphis (6 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM), with him listed as questionable to play against the Grizzlies.

Three New Orleans players are officially listed as out, a group that includes Williamson (right foot fracture), as well as G League-assigned Daulton Hommes (right fibular stress fracture) and Didi Louzada.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

MEMPHIS (6-6)

Friday loss vs. Phoenix

Ja Morant, De’Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

NEW ORLEANS (1-12)

Friday loss vs. Brooklyn

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Josh Hart, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 13: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Feb. 15: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

March 8: at Memphis, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

April 9: at Memphis, TBD

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 39-31 (Grizzlies won last 1)