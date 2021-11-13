Brandon Ingram questionable for Saturday’s home game vs. Grizzlies
New Orleans has been without Zion Williamson all season, but making things even more challenging for the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram has not played since Oct. 29, being sidelined for the past seven games due to a right hip contusion. Ingram’s status remains uncertain for tonight’s back-to-back vs. Memphis (6 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM), with him listed as questionable to play against the Grizzlies.
Three New Orleans players are officially listed as out, a group that includes Williamson (right foot fracture), as well as G League-assigned Daulton Hommes (right fibular stress fracture) and Didi Louzada.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
MEMPHIS (6-6)
Friday loss vs. Phoenix
Ja Morant, De’Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams
NEW ORLEANS (1-12)
Friday loss vs. Brooklyn
Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Josh Hart, Jonas Valanciunas
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 13: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Feb. 15: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
March 8: at Memphis, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
April 9: at Memphis, TBD
ALL-TIME SERIES
New Orleans 39-31 (Grizzlies won last 1)