Brandon Ingram questionable for Saturday’s game vs. Pacers

As a result of early-season injuries, New Orleans (21-31) had difficulty finding lineup continuity for a lengthy portion of the regular season, but in recent weeks and since the NBA debut of Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have been able to trot out the same starting five in eight consecutive games. Unfortunately for New Orleans, that streak may be in jeopardy, because Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road trip finale at Indiana, due to a right ankle sprain. The forward and first-time All-Star sustained the injury during Thursday’s win at Chicago and remained in the game briefly, before exiting in the second half.

The other players on the New Orleans injury report – Kenrich Williams and Darius Miller – are both listed as out. Williams has right lower back soreness, while Miller has been sidelined all of 2019-20 due to right Achilles surgery.