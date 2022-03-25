Brandon Ingram questionable for Saturday home game vs. Spurs

It’s a testament to how much New Orleans has persevered this season that the Pelicans are currently in position to make the Western Conference play-in tournament, despite several stretches of playing without either of the two players on their roster who’ve been an NBA All-Star. The hope is that one of those past All-Star forwards, Brandon Ingram, will be able to get back in uniform soon, possibly in Saturday’s key matchup vs. San Antonio.

Ingram (right hamstring soreness) was upgraded to questionable on Friday’s injury report submitted to the league. He was listed as doubtful Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s home win over Chicago. Out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For San Antonio, sharpshooting wing Doug McDermott is out for the season due to a severe ankle sprain. Lonnie Walker IV (back) and Romeo Langford (hamstring) have been sidelined in recent games.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

SAN ANTONIO (29-44, 11TH IN WEST)

Wednesday win at Portland

Dejounte Murray, Josh Primo, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

NEW ORLEANS (31-42, 9TH IN WEST)

Thursday win vs. Chicago

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 12: at San Antonio 112, New Orleans 97

Feb. 12: San Antonio 124, at New Orleans 114

March 18: New Orleans 124, at San Antonio 91

March 26: at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

San Antonio 52-20 (Pelicans won last 1); San Antonio 4-3 in postseason (2008 Western Conference semifinals)