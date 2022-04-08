Brandon Ingram questionable for Saturday game in Memphis
Brandon Ingram recently returned to the New Orleans lineup for five consecutive games, after he had been sidelined for 10 straight in March due a hamstring injury, but he missed Thursday’s game vs. Portland. Ingram (right hamstring tightness) is listed as questionable to play Saturday at Memphis (5 p.m., Bally Sports, NBA TV, 100.3 FM).
Listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).
For Memphis, Ja Morant (knee) has been out of action since mid-March.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (36-44, 9TH IN WEST)
Thursday win vs. Portland
Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas
MEMPHIS (55-25, 2ND IN WEST)
Thursday loss at Denver
Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 13: at New Orleans 112, Memphis 101
Feb. 15: Memphis 121, at New Orleans 109
March 8: at Memphis 132, New Orleans 111
April 9: at Memphis, 5 p.m. (NBA TV)
ALL-TIME SERIES
New Orleans 40-33 (Grizzlies won last 2)