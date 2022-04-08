Brandon Ingram questionable for Saturday game in Memphis

Brandon Ingram recently returned to the New Orleans lineup for five consecutive games, after he had been sidelined for 10 straight in March due a hamstring injury, but he missed Thursday’s game vs. Portland. Ingram (right hamstring tightness) is listed as questionable to play Saturday at Memphis (5 p.m., Bally Sports, NBA TV, 100.3 FM).

Listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For Memphis, Ja Morant (knee) has been out of action since mid-March.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (36-44, 9TH IN WEST)

Thursday win vs. Portland

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

MEMPHIS (55-25, 2ND IN WEST)

Thursday loss at Denver

Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 13: at New Orleans 112, Memphis 101

Feb. 15: Memphis 121, at New Orleans 109

March 8: at Memphis 132, New Orleans 111

April 9: at Memphis, 5 p.m. (NBA TV)

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 40-33 (Grizzlies won last 2)