Brandon Ingram questionable, Josh Hart out Tuesday at Detroit

New Orleans benefited from the return of two starters in Monday’s game at Cleveland, but leading scorer Brandon Ingram remained out of the lineup, missing his fifth consecutive game. Ingram is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s back-to-back in Detroit, due to a right ankle sprain.

In addition, Josh Hart (left knee contusion) is out for the game against the Pistons. Hart is joined by Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (health and safety protocols) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) as New Orleans players listed as out.

On the Detroit side, Jerami Grant is reportedly set to return to game action Tuesday from a thumb injury after being sidelined since Dec. 10. Josh Jackson (spine) and Kelly Olynyk (reconditioning) did not play in Sunday’s game against Cleveland. Isaiah Livers (foot) has been out since Dec. 16.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (18-32, 12TH IN WEST)

Monday loss at Cleveland

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

DETROIT (12-37, 14TH IN EAST)

Sunday win vs. Cleveland

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 10: at New Orleans 109, Detroit 93

Feb. 1: at Detroit, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 25-17 (Pelicans won last 2)