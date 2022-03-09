Brandon Ingram out Wednesday vs. Magic

New Orleans will be without 2020 All-Star forward Brandon Ingram for a second straight night Wednesday, due to right hamstring soreness. Ingram was listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report submitted by the Pelicans to the NBA, after he was sidelined for Tuesday’s loss at Memphis.

Also out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For Orlando, rookie guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) did not play in Tuesday’s home loss to Phoenix. Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Bol Bol (foot) are sidelined due to longer-term injuries.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

ORLANDO (16-50, 15TH IN EAST)

Tuesday loss vs. Phoenix

Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

NEW ORLEANS (27-38, 10TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss at Memphis

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Tony Snell, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 23: New Orleans 110, at Orlando 104

March 9: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Orlando 22-20 (Pelicans won last 2)