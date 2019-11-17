Brandon Ingram out for Miami game

Roughly an hour before tip-off Saturday, New Orleans announced that Brandon Ingram is out and will not play against Miami. The team's leading scorer is missing a third straight game.

Alvin Gentry said during pregame that E'Twaun Moore likely will take one of the team's starting spots (JJ Redick has previously been ruled out of Saturday's game). The fifth spot is to be determined, with Jrue Holiday, Derrick Favors and Kenrich Williams expected to start along with Moore.