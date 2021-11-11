Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall questionable for Brooklyn game

Brandon Ingram returned to the practice court Thursday, raising hopes that he might be able to play this weekend for New Orleans during its back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center. Officially, Ingram’s status remained questionable this afternoon, when the Pelicans released their injury report. Also questionable to play Friday vs. the Brooklyn Nets is forward Naji Marshall (right knee soreness).



Four New Orleans players are listed as out, a group that includes Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), as well as the G League-assigned trio of Jose Alvarado, Daulton Hommes (who also has a right fibular stress fracture) and Didi Louzada.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

BROOKLYN (8-4)

Wednesday win at Orlando

James Harden, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin

NEW ORLEANS (1-11)

Wednesday loss vs. Oklahoma City

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Josh Hart, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 12: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15: at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Tied 20-20 (Nets won last 5)