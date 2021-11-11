Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall questionable for Brooklyn game
Brandon Ingram returned to the practice court Thursday, raising hopes that he might be able to play this weekend for New Orleans during its back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center. Officially, Ingram’s status remained questionable this afternoon, when the Pelicans released their injury report. Also questionable to play Friday vs. the Brooklyn Nets is forward Naji Marshall (right knee soreness).
Four New Orleans players are listed as out, a group that includes Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), as well as the G League-assigned trio of Jose Alvarado, Daulton Hommes (who also has a right fibular stress fracture) and Didi Louzada.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
BROOKLYN (8-4)
Wednesday win at Orlando
James Harden, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin
NEW ORLEANS (1-11)
Wednesday loss vs. Oklahoma City
Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Josh Hart, Jonas Valanciunas
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 12: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Jan. 15: at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Tied 20-20 (Nets won last 5)