Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kira Lewis Jr. questionable for Philadelphia game

The New Orleans Pelicans listed forward Brandon Ingram as questionable on Thursday's official injury update, due to right first MTP irritation. Like Ingram, guards Kira Lewis Jr. (right calf strain), and Lonzo Ball (left hip flexor soreness) are questionable to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.

Ruled out for the Pelicans are guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb sprain).

The 76ers listed one player on their Injury Report. George Hill is out after he underwent surgery in January to repair an issue with his thumb.

The game will be broadcasted by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (22-29, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss at Brooklyn

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, James Johnson, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

76ers (35-16, 2ND IN EAST)

Tuesday win at Boston

Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

April 9: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

May 7: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 18-19 (76ers won last four)