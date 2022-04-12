Brandon Ingram listed as probable for Wednesday play-in game vs. Spurs

New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram confirmed after Tuesday’s practice that he expects to play Wednesday against San Antonio in a Western Conference play-in game (8:30, ESPN, 100.3 FM). The Pelicans officially listed Ingram as probable on their Tuesday injury report submitted to the NBA.

Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) are listed as out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

SAN ANTONIO (34-38, 10TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss at Dallas

Dejounte Murray, Josh Primo, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

Reserves: Josh Richardson, Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Keita Bates-Diop, Joe Wieskamp, Jock Landale, Devontae Cacok

NEW ORLEANS (36-46, 9TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss vs. Golden State

CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy III, Jaxson Hayes, Willy Hernangomez

Reserves: Gary Clark, Tony Snell, Garrett Temple, Jose Alvarado, Jared Harper, Larry Nance Jr.