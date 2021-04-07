Brandon Ingram, Kira Lewis Jr. questionable for Brooklyn game

New Orleans was pleased to get one half of its talented starting forward duo back on the court Tuesday, when Zion Williamson returned from injury in Atlanta. His frontcourt partner, Brandon Ingram, remained listed as questionable on this morning’s official injury update, due to right first MTP irritation. Like Ingram, rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right calf strain) is questionable to play against the Brooklyn Nets (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports, ESPN, 100.3 FM).

Ruled out for the Pelicans are guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb sprain).

The major health-related news on the Brooklyn side is that forward Kevin Durant is expected to return from a left hamstring strain; the former MVP was officially deemed by the Nets as probable Tuesday, then removed entirely from this morning’s update and listed as a starter. Meanwhile, four Brooklyn players are listed as out, including James Harden (right hamstring strain), Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness), Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain) and Spencer Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL in right knee).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (22-28, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss at Atlanta

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, James Johnson, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

BROOKLYN (35-16, 2ND IN EAST)

Monday win vs. New York

Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris, Jeff Green, LaMarcus Aldridge

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

April 7: at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

April 20: at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 20-18 (Nets won last 3)