Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas questionable for Utah game Monday
New Orleans has won just once in nine games Brandon Ingram has missed due to injury this season, but the Pelicans hope to have the 2020 All-Star forward back in uniform soon. He is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s home game vs. Utah (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM) due to left Achilles soreness. Meanwhile starting center Jonas Valanciunas, who has been sidelined for three of NOLA’s last four games, is also listed as questionable, due to health and safety protocols.
Tomas Satoransky (health and safety protocols) has been added to a group of Pelicans who are listed as out for Monday’s game. Satoransky is joined by Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
UTAH (26-10)
Saturday loss vs. Golden State
Mike Conley Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert
NEW ORLEANS (13-23)
Saturday loss at Milwaukee
Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 26: New Orleans 98, at Utah 97
Nov. 27: at Utah 127, New Orleans 105
Jan. 3: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
March 4: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Utah 42-25 (Jazz won last 1)