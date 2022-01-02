Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas questionable for Utah game Monday

New Orleans has won just once in nine games Brandon Ingram has missed due to injury this season, but the Pelicans hope to have the 2020 All-Star forward back in uniform soon. He is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s home game vs. Utah (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM) due to left Achilles soreness. Meanwhile starting center Jonas Valanciunas, who has been sidelined for three of NOLA’s last four games, is also listed as questionable, due to health and safety protocols.

Tomas Satoransky (health and safety protocols) has been added to a group of Pelicans who are listed as out for Monday’s game. Satoransky is joined by Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

UTAH (26-10)

Saturday loss vs. Golden State

Mike Conley Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

NEW ORLEANS (13-23)

Saturday loss at Milwaukee

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 26: New Orleans 98, at Utah 97

Nov. 27: at Utah 127, New Orleans 105

Jan. 3: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

March 4: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Utah 42-25 (Jazz won last 1)