Brandon Ingram joined by two other NOLA starters on injury report for Lakers game

Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) was upgraded to probable on Sunday afternoon’s official injury report submitted by New Orleans to the NBA, but two other Pelicans starters showed up on the list with new injuries. CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain) and Jonas Valanciunas (right foot soreness) are both listed as questionable to play in tonight’s 6 p.m. home game against the Lakers. In addition, Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) is listed as doubtful. Nance has played in two previous games for New Orleans, but not in a back-to-back, which would be the case Sunday.

Out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For Los Angeles, LeBron James (knee) was listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report. Also questionable is Dwight Howard (hip), while Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is probable. Anthony Davis (foot) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

LA LAKERS (31-42, 9TH IN WEST)

Wednesday loss vs. Philadelphia

Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, Dwight Howard

NEW ORLEANS (31-43, 10TH IN WEST)

Saturday loss vs. San Antonio

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 27: New Orleans 123, at LA Lakers 95

March 27: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

April 1: at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

ALL-TIME SERIES

LA Lakers 41-24 (Pelicans won last 1); LA Lakers 4-2 in postseason (2011 Western Conference first round)