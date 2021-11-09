Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones questionable for Thunder game Wednesday

New Orleans’ official injury report Tuesday had a familiar look to it, with forwards Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) and Herbert Jones (left ankle soreness) again listed as questionable to play in the team’s next game. The Pelicans will host Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the first tilt of a three-game homestand in the Smoothie King Center that’s capped by a weekend back-to-back vs. Brooklyn and Memphis.

Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) remain listed as out for New Orleans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

OKLAHOMA CITY (3-6)

Sunday win vs. San Antonio

Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

NEW ORLEANS (1-10)

Monday loss at Dallas

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Josh Hart, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 10: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dec. 15: at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26: at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Oklahoma City 37-27 (Pelicans won last 1)