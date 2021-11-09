Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones questionable for Thunder game Wednesday
New Orleans’ official injury report Tuesday had a familiar look to it, with forwards Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) and Herbert Jones (left ankle soreness) again listed as questionable to play in the team’s next game. The Pelicans will host Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the first tilt of a three-game homestand in the Smoothie King Center that’s capped by a weekend back-to-back vs. Brooklyn and Memphis.
Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) remain listed as out for New Orleans.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
OKLAHOMA CITY (3-6)
Sunday win vs. San Antonio
Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
NEW ORLEANS (1-10)
Monday loss at Dallas
Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Josh Hart, Jonas Valanciunas
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 10: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Dec. 15: at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Dec. 26: at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Oklahoma City 37-27 (Pelicans won last 1)