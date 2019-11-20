Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson available to play vs. Trail Blazers

When NBA fans tune in to Tuesday’s game between New Orleans and Portland, they’ll see the return to the court of Carmelo Anthony after a year-long absence. The Pelicans didn’t have to wait nearly as long, but they’re pleased to have Brandon Ingram and Frank Jackson back in the mix after they were sidelined for recent games due to injury.

All of the other Pelicans on the injury list are out, including Lonzo Ball, Derrick Favors, Josh Hart, Jahlil Okafor. Darius Miller and Zion Williamson are DNPs with longer-term injuries.