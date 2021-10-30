Brandon Ingram doubtful Saturday vs. Knicks

New Orleans was already playing without its 2021 All-Star forward to begin this regular season. The Pelicans may be without their 2020 All-Star forward Saturday, when they host the New York Knicks (6 p.m.).

Brandon Ingram was listed as doubtful on this afternoon’s official injury report, due to a right hip contusion. Meanwhile, Josh Hart – who returned to the lineup Sacramento from a four-game injury absence – is probable Saturday with right quadriceps tendinosis. Three New Orleans players are out, a group that includes Daulton Hommes (right fibular stress fracture), Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW YORK (4-1)

Thursday win at Chicago

Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

NEW ORLEANS (1-5)

Friday loss vs. Sacramento

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 30: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Jan. 20: at New York, 6:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 20-19 (Knicks won last 2)